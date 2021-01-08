The Kern High School District announced that it would be canceling meal distribution on Fridays to reduce the number of times that families need to come to school campuses. This new schedule will begin the week of Jan. 11.
Meals will continue to be distributed Monday through Thursday, according to a release from the district. However, Thursday's meals will now include meals for Friday, the weekend and any holiday meals.
All families with children ages 2 to 18 are welcome to pick up meals from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at all of the district's comprehensive high schools and Nueva High School. At Arvin High School meal distribution is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.