OTHER SCHOOL BOARD RACES

The Californian didn’t have time or room to report the results of all Bakersfield-area school district board races in Wednesday's edition. Here are the results for the districts we had to leave out, with all precincts reporting but some ballots still to be counted.

Rosedale Union School District

Leigh Ann Cook: 26.19 percent

Barbara Mettler: 25.30 percent

Patricia Young: 22.96 percent

Gary Kraucyk: 13.26 percent

R. David Lollar: 12.29 percent

Norris School District

Amanda Frank: 24.06 percent

Jeffrey Stone: 21.68 percent

Cy Silver: 20.45 percent.

Christi Dugas: 14.28 percent

Justin Derrick: 13.12 percent

Martin Mejia: 6.41 percent.

Greenfield Union School District, Trustee Area B

Kyle Wylie: 55.43 percent

Candy Goessman: 44.57 percent

Lakeside Union School District

Alan Banducci: 21.96 percent

Glen Ogden: 21.13 percent

Travis Fugitt: 17.41 percent

Gaby Schmidt: 13.67 percent

Heather Fallis: 10.35 percent

Theresa Clear: 9.41 percent

Cathleen Gandara: 6.06 percent

Fairfax Elementary School District

Palmer Moland: 29.09 percent

Victoria Coronel: 25.78 percent

Alma Rios: 23.02 percent

Patsy Rowles: 22.12 percent

Standard School District