The Kern High School District is seeking the public's help in naming its new comprehensive high school in southeast Bakersfield scheduled to open in August 2022.
From May 6 to May 31, the KHSD is accepting suggestions from the public for the Name Our Next School Contest.
The online entry form is available on the KHSD website at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1YjUny6-YFbJP4fUX67iQI9rKKuso-dGVgun9FZx7b7Y/viewform?edit_requested=true.
Paper forums are also available at the KHSD office located at 5801 Sundale Ave. and can be returned to Noelle Martin in the public information office.
All suggested school names will be considered by the KHSD Superintendent’s Screening Committee for the Naming of New Facilities using the criteria:
- Shall be free from biases, prejudices, political or religious connotations
- Shall not recognize an individual
- Shall take into consideration location, community and local heritage
Committee review of submitted school names will also be subject to district guidelines for the naming of schools that recommend — but do not mandate — that school names:
- Not begin with the first letter in the name of another KHSD school
- Not limit mascot selection
- Not yet be the name of a high school elsewhere in the San Joaquin Valley
- Be of appropriate length.
Individuals who submit the school name approved by the KHSD Board of Trustees will receive a school cap and sweatshirt after they are developed by the school.
Construction on the district's 19th comprehensive high school is scheduled to begin in fall 2020 at the corner of Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road.
