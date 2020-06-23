The Kern High School District said its first modified graduation ceremony Monday night "went smoothly" and expects each school throughout the week to follow safety guidelines.
Golden Valley High School kicked off the weeklong celebrations with several safety guidelines in place, such as limiting the number of guests allowed, requiring face coverings and maintaining social distancing.
"(Monday) night, we were confident that the graduates and their guests would honor the safety guidelines, and they did," said district Public Information and Communications Manager Erin Briscoe. "Each school will follow the same safety guidelines for their ceremonies this week."
Tuesday saw three more schools hold ceremonies — Independence, North and Stockdale high schools. Seven more are on tap Wednesday and the rest are scheduled to take place Thursday and Friday.
Graduates and guests were seen wearing masks throughout Monday's ceremony at Golden Valley, but took them off at times due to high temperatures. Many graduates also couldn't resist chatting with friends and hugging each other during the celebration.
Briscoe said the district hasn't heard from the Kern County Public Health Services Department or the state with concerns regarding the remainder of ceremonies.
Kern County Public Health Services spokeswoman Michelle Corson said in an email Tuesday that the department's recommendation is to follow the governor's guidance and not hold gatherings.
"It is important to be reminded the Governor’s stay at home order remains and the state has indicated that no gatherings should occur to help limit the spread of COVID19," Corson wrote. "Although we all are anxious to celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of our young adults we also need to recognize that this virus continues to present a risk to our community."
