KHSD responds to community concerns about transparency at final school boundary forum

The Kern High School District held its third and final public forum Tuesday night at Golden Valley High School to address its proposed boundary changes prompted by the opening of Del Oro High School in fall 2022.
All three forums have all had a strong showing by the Rudder of Driller Nation — the southwest neighborhoods of Bakersfield High School boundaries. Two proposals put forward by the district put all or part of the Rudder at risk. Most public comment has been from parents, students and in support of Plan 3, which keeps the Rudder intact.
Some of these comments have also taken aim at the boundary committee process itself. At Tuesday's meeting, Roger Sanchez, KHSD’s director of research and planning, responded to some of the complaints voiced at last week's boundary meeting.
At last week's forum, public speakers complained that the committee didn't have enough parent input compared to previous years, and that this year's forums were held in the summer.
Sanchez said that both of these were a consequence of the pandemic. This year the boundary committee waited until the pandemic subsided in early April so that the committee could meet in person. That delay meant forums were pushed back beyond the end of the school year.
"We would have done these forums in May had we been able to meet on time," Sanchez said.
COVID-19 is also to blame for the smaller numbers who actually showed up to the boundary committee, Sanchez said. Principals chose committee members, but not everyone ended up showing up. Sanchez attributes that to not everyone feeling comfortable being in person.
"We had more folks but many did not want to be in an enclosed environment," he said.
A previous boundary committee in 2006 had 45 members, but Sanchez said that was when both Mira Monte and Independence were built. He said the process then was really like two committees put together.
Parents of prospective Drillers have alleged the district wasn't transparent. Sanchez said that he has followed the instructions outlined by board members in December.
Sanchez also said that though there are many requests for intradistrict transfers for incoming freshmen — 500 for 10,000 students — those numbers dwindle rapidly once students have acclimated to a campus. For 9th, 10th and 11th graders, the requests are below 50, he said.
Parents, alumni and students dressed in Driller Blue gave most of the public comments in support of Plan 3.
Many pointed to data showing that Bakersfield High School is on the lower end of overcrowding. It is 115 students over capacity, while neighboring West High is under capacity by 252 students.
Connie Taft, the mother of a prospective student, asked whether that even constituted overcrowding given the numbers of previous years.
"We need to leave them where they are thriving," Taft said.
Monique Polk, another parent of a prospective student, said that the KHSD would lose funding if it went with a plan that took the Rudder out of BHS, because many parents would send their students to private schools.
"Why would you take us away?" Polk asked
Stephanie Stone, who graduated in 2005, gave a different perspective. Though many have spoken of the diversity they encountered after growing up in middle-class neighborhoods in the Rudder, Stone spoke about being on the other side of that equation. She said going to school with students in the Rudder also helped expose her to diversity in a different way and set her on track to success. She is now getting her doctorate with a fellow Driller, she said.
Some West High graduates and parents spoke as well in favor of Plan 1.
Jennypher Lopez, the mother of a 2020 graduate, said she came to the meeting because she didn't like the way other parents were making West High sound.
"It makes it sound like some poor school," she said.
She credits the staff with helping her family after they went through a fire and helping her daughter find out she was dyslexic. Her daughter is now heading to college, and she credits counselor Meagan Holmes.
To be considered by the boundary committee, comments must be sent no later than July 16 to boundaryquestions@kernhigh.org. To learn more about the boundary process or to use the interactive map, which allow users to input their address into all three plans, visit https://bit.ly/3h1c7LX.