KHSD releases schedule for 2021 graduation ceremonies

Kern High School District has released the graduation ceremony schedule for its 2021 graduates.
This year's high school ceremonies will probably look much like last year's, according to KHSD spokeswoman Erin Briscoe. They will be held outdoors on athletic fields, rather than at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center or gymnasiums as they might have in previous years.
But in a sign of thawing COVID restrictions, there are a few exceptions for the smaller graduation ceremonies. Bakersfield Adult School's will be held in Bakersfield High School's Harvey Auditorium, for instance.
Though COVID restrictions are still in effect, there's less uncertainty compared to last year. Last year the Kern High School District trustees hotly debated how to best hold a ceremony while under strict state guidelines limiting gathering. Ultimately, ceremonies were pushed to the last week of June.
Unlike last year's seniors, this year's graduates will be able to participate in a ceremony almost immediately after they finish their courses. Mira Monte and Stockdale will kick off graduation week on Monday, June 7.
More details pertaining to this year's graduation ceremonies were scheduled to be discussed at KHSD's Monday night board meeting.