The Kern High School District released a list of safety guidelines for its graduation ceremonies to assist school sites with reducing COVID-19 transmission risk to staff, students and guests.
Ceremonies will kick off Monday at Golden Valley High School and will be livestreamed. The link to each school's livestream can be found on the district's website homepage by clicking the top-right button.
Hand washing stations will be available at entrances, and hand sanitizer will be available in several locations across each venue. Masks will be provided for all staff, students and guests who don't have face coverings.
General guidelines for students, staff and guests include:
• Two guests per graduate, no exceptions
• Graduates and guests will sit together on the field. Chairs on the field will be positioned so that a minimum of 8 feet distance is between family groups and maintained during the ceremony. School staff will assist families in finding their seats
• Graduates and guests must maintain a minimum of 6 feet of physical distance between themselves and others outside of their home
• People who are at higher risk of getting sick are asked not to participate:
- People 65 years or older
- People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility
- People who have underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled
• Those who've had COVID-19 symptoms in the prior three days or who came in contact with someone who's had COVID-19 in the last 14 days shouldn't participate
• Staff, students, and guests should wear face coverings
• Graduates are encouraged to keep their face masks on until they walk on the stage
• School sites will plan for a process to hand off the diploma and have the student’s picture taken that minimizes physical contact and adheres to social distancing guidelines
• Each site will plan for how students and guests will be able to avoid congregation and safely exit the event
• Any reusable supplies or furniture used during the ceremony will be properly cleaned and disinfected
For a list of graduation ceremony dates and times, visit the KHSD website www.KernHigh.org
