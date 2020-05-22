20190601-bc-gradarvin

In this file photo, Arvin High seniors enter Frank Barle Stadium during the processional at the Arvin High commencement ceremony in 2019.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The Kern High School District is holding graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 during the week of June 22.

The graduation schedule is as follows:

Arvin High School: 8 p.m. June 26 at Barle Stadium

Bakersfield High School: 7:30 p.m. June 25 at Griffith Field

Continuation high schools/workforce: 7:30 p.m. June 24 at Griffith Field

Centennial High School: 7:30 p.m. June 25 at Golden Hawk Stadium

East Bakersfield High School: 8 p.m. June 24 at Permenter Field

Foothill High School: 7:30 p.m. June 25 at Mira Monte Stadium

Frontier High School: 7 p.m. June 25 at Titan Stadium

Golden Valley High School: 8 p.m. June 22 at Bulldog Stadium

Highland High School: 7 p.m. June 25 at Scotland Yard

Independence High School: 8 p.m. June 23 at football stadium

Liberty High School: 8 p.m. June 25 at football stadium

Mira Monte High School: 8 p.m. June 24 at football stadium

North High School: 8 p.m. June 23 at Eliades Field

Ridgeview High School: 8 p.m. June 24 at football stadium

Shafter High School: 7:30 p.m. June 24 at football stadium

South High School: 8 p.m. June 24 at South High Stadium

Stockdale High School: 7 p.m. June 23 at Stockdale High Stadium

West High School: 8 p.m. June 24 at Kilgore Stadium

Further graduation details are still to come. At this time, graduates can bring two guests to the ceremony. Students and guests will have assigned seats on their school's football field, reducing the need for families to show up early for seating.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.