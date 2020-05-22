The Kern High School District is holding graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 during the week of June 22.
The graduation schedule is as follows:
Arvin High School: 8 p.m. June 26 at Barle Stadium
Bakersfield High School: 7:30 p.m. June 25 at Griffith Field
Continuation high schools/workforce: 7:30 p.m. June 24 at Griffith Field
Centennial High School: 7:30 p.m. June 25 at Golden Hawk Stadium
East Bakersfield High School: 8 p.m. June 24 at Permenter Field
Foothill High School: 7:30 p.m. June 25 at Mira Monte Stadium
Frontier High School: 7 p.m. June 25 at Titan Stadium
Golden Valley High School: 8 p.m. June 22 at Bulldog Stadium
Highland High School: 7 p.m. June 25 at Scotland Yard
Independence High School: 8 p.m. June 23 at football stadium
Liberty High School: 8 p.m. June 25 at football stadium
Mira Monte High School: 8 p.m. June 24 at football stadium
North High School: 8 p.m. June 23 at Eliades Field
Ridgeview High School: 8 p.m. June 24 at football stadium
Shafter High School: 7:30 p.m. June 24 at football stadium
South High School: 8 p.m. June 24 at South High Stadium
Stockdale High School: 7 p.m. June 23 at Stockdale High Stadium
West High School: 8 p.m. June 24 at Kilgore Stadium
Further graduation details are still to come. At this time, graduates can bring two guests to the ceremony. Students and guests will have assigned seats on their school's football field, reducing the need for families to show up early for seating.
