The Kern High School District announced that starting Friday, its meal distribution program will begin offering an additional two days' worth of meals for the weekend every Friday.
The meals will be available to anyone between the ages of 2 and 18. The additional weekend meals will be distributed from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays at Bakersfield, Centennial, East, Foothill, Frontier, Golden Valley, Highland, Independence, Kern Valley, Liberty, Mira Monte, North, Nueva, Ridgeview, Shafter, South, Stockdale and West high schools. Arvin High School will offer its Friday meal distribution from 4 to 6 p.m.
"It is important for children to receive nutritious meals all week long," a statement from the district says. "The Kern High School District recognizes that on weekends, many families do not have access to these meals."