KHSD meal summer meals services to get underway

Kern High School District is providing free summer meals to children ages 2 to 18 beginning on Thursday.
According to a news release from the KHSD, curbside grab-and-go meals consisting of breakfast and lunches for a week can be picked up Thursdays between 9 and 10 a.m. on the following dates and school sites:
June 10: Arvin
June 17: Bakersfield High
June 24: Centennial
July 1: East
July 8: Foothill
July 15: Frontier
July 22: Golden Valley, Highland, Independence, Kern Valley, Liberty, Mira Monte, North, Ridgeview, Shafter, South, Stockdale, West
The news release stated that students enrolled in KHSD summer school will also be provided breakfast and lunch daily.