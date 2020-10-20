The Kern High School District is partnering with Lynx, a local nonprofit organization, for a Necessities Drive-Thru Drop-Off Drive this weekend.
According to a news release from KHSD, Lynx is accepting donations at its location at 2540 F Street on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The nonprofit's purpose is to link homeless students and students facing hardships enrolled in KHSD with clothing, school supplies, hygiene items and food to improve their quality of life.
KHSD said that Lynx works closely with school site administrators, counselors and teachers to identify students in need of support, and that Identified students can develop a “wish list” which Lynx strives to fulfill.
Here’s a list of items needed:
• New male/female undergarments
• Teen girls' clothing and shoes (new or gently worn)
• Teen boys' clothing and shoes (new or gently worn)
• Hygiene items: body wash, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, sanitary items, and toothpaste
• School supplies: backpacks, filler paper, ink pens, pencils, highlighters and Sharpies
• Sleeping bags, twin size air mattress
• Non-perishable food items: peanut butter, granola bars, instant oatmeal, protein shakes, can items, pasta and sauce
A tax-deductible receipt is available.
For additional information, please contact Lynx at 525-0940 or KHSDLynx@gmail.com.