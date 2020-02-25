The Kern High School District invites all students and parents to attend the third annual Kern County Career Expo from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 5 at the Mechanics Bank Arena and Convention Center.
The district will partner with several local educational organizations and businesses to host the free event.
The expo is a career exploration event geared toward middle school students, high school students and recent graduates throughout Kern County. Attendees will have an opportunity to speak with hundreds of employers from various industries about different career pathways available in their companies. Various career-related workshops will also be held.
There is no registration necessary for student and parent attendees.
For more information, visit KernHigh.org, or contact KHSD public information and communications manager Erin Briscoe-Clarke at (661) 827-3171 or Erin_Briscoe@KernHigh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.