The Kern High School District issued a statement after 10 p.m. Sunday emphasizing that school will be in session Monday and Tuesday.
It said after the Kern County Superintendent of Schools issued a statement earlier Sunday night that all the county's public schools will close no later than the close of the school day Wednesday, there was "confusion regarding whether or not schools will be in session tomorrow, Monday, March 16."
KHSD said its schools…
• Will be open Monday, March 16.
• Will be open Tuesday, March 17. That day, staff will also get information on next steps.
• Will be closed Wednesday, March 18, and more information about the closures and expectations for staff will be communicated.
