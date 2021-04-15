KHSD hosting Teacher Information Nights for potential teacher candidates

The Kern High School District is hosting virtual Teacher Information Nights in the coming days.
According to a news release from KHSD, potential teacher candidates can choose from the following information sessions: April 20 and April 27 from 4-5 p.m. or 5-6 p.m.
The news release stated that teacher candidates will learn more about teaching with KHSD, the application process, virtual interviews and open positions. Breakout rooms will also be available to meet school site administrators.
Minimum qualifications for teacher candidates must include a bachelor’s degree and the California Basic Educational Skills Test (CBEST).
For more information or to sign up, visit TeachBakersfield.com.
Questions can be emailed to teachbakersfield@kernhigh.org.