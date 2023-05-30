20220604-bc-ArvinHigh

A member of Arvin High School's class of 2022 smiles from her seat on the field while awaiting the start of the graduation ceremony.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Hello, Kern County, it's graduation time again. Thousands of Kern High School District students are set to don their caps and gowns this week in their ceremonial end to their high school years.

Provided below is a list of graduations across the district this week.