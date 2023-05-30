Hello, Kern County, it's graduation time again. Thousands of Kern High School District students are set to don their caps and gowns this week in their ceremonial end to their high school years.
Provided below is a list of graduations across the district this week.
Tickets, which are given out to students in scale dependent on the size of the school's venue, are required at each event. For those who cannot attend, ceremonies will also be live-streamed; links will be posted at kernhigh.org this week.
Graduations are as follows:
Wednesday, May 31
Continuation High Schools/Workforce - 8 p.m. at Griffith Football Field (Bakersfield High School)
East Bakersfield High School - 2 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Convention Center
Mira Monte High School - 7:30 p.m. at Football Stadium
Ridgeview High School - 7:30 p.m. at Football Stadium
Shafter High School - 7:30 p.m. at Football Stadium
South High School - 7 p.m. at Football Stadium
Stockdale High School - 7 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Arena
West High School - 6 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Convention Center
Thursday, June 1
Bakersfield High School - 7 p.m. at Griffith Football Field
Centennial High School - 7:30 p.m. at Golden Hawk Football Stadium
Foothill High School - 7 p.m. at Ned Permenter Football Stadium
Frontier High School - 7 p.m. at Titan Football Stadium
Golden Valley High School - 6:30 p.m. at Bulldog Football Stadium
Highland High School - 6 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Arena
Independence High School - 6:30 p.m. at Falcon Football Stadium
Kern Valley High School - 5 p.m. at Football Stadium
Liberty High School - 7:30 p.m. at Football Stadium
North High School - 7 p.m. Mechanics Bank Convention Center
Friday, June 2
Arvin High School - 7:30 p.m. at Barle Football Stadium
Bakersfield Adult School - 7 p.m. at Harvey Auditorium (Bakersfield High School)