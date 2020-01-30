The fight over ethnic and racial disparities in the way schools mete out discipline to students has been ongoing for more than a decade, and a lawsuit filed against the Kern High School District in 2014 compelled the district to hold several public forums to address the issue.
On Thursday night, district officials held their sixth and final community forum focused on student behavior, district discipline and school climate. Held at West High School, several administrators and outside consultants discussed trends seen in student discipline and other ways KHSD can continue to improve.
The event was preceded by a march led by activists that started at the Ross store on Ming Avenue and ended at West High in time for the forum. Organizers said they wanted to bring attention to continuing disparities and to demand that KHSD implement agreed-upon practices meant to create a positive school environment and improve social, emotional and academic outcomes for black and Latino students.
Activists recognize overall suspension and expulsion numbers have gone down, but ethnic and racial disproportionality still exists, not only in student discipline but in teacher diversity, said Cecilia Castro, education director for the Dolores Huerta Foundation, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
Before the forum began, Foothill High history teacher Anthony Fuentes said the changes being made by the district “haven’t been authentic enough.”
“We need teacher buy-in,” he said. “We need these changes to come from the teachers themselves.”
Arvin High student Jesus Hurtado, 18, said the teachers in the district do not reflect the diversity of the student population.
And community advocate Ucedrah Osby said too many African American students are transferred to continuation schools, where their graduation rates are dismal and their experience too often is a “prison pipeline.”
There’s no doubt that the use of expulsion and suspension of students has decreased dramatically, with the downward trend beginning years before the lawsuit.
A study released in 2015 by the UCLA Center for Civil Rights Remedies, titled "Closing the School Discipline Gap in California: Signs of Progress," found that all Kern County schools suspended 16,127 students in 2012-2013. One year later, schools in Kern recorded a dramatic decrease to 9,248 suspensions. Expulsions also plummeted during those years, from 509 in 2012-2013 to 191 students a year later, according to the California Department of Education data upon which the study was based.
In recent years, the total number of expulsions in KHSD decreased from 29 in 2017-2018 to 20 last year, according to data provided by the district at the last community forum. However, out of those 20, seven were African American students, 11 were Hispanic, one was white and one was other.
Jon Eyler, founder and CEO of Collaborative Learning Solutions and a consultant for the district, compared the total number of expulsions in the fall semester over the past three years. In each of those periods, the total number remained less than a dozen.
Total suspensions are down as well, but Eyler acknowledged that black students are twice as likely as all other ethnic groups combined to be suspended.
Black students make up about 6 percent of the district’s population. But their suspension rate is much higher.
“No one is saying we’ve arrived,” Eyler said.
On the contrary, more progress needs to be made.
District Superintendent Bryon Schaefer agreed, but he said schools can’t do it alone.
“A child’s first teacher is their parent,” he said. “The first place kids should learn about positive behavioral expectations is in the home.”
(4) comments
Maybe just maybe the teachers have been proven statistically to be racist.
Let’s put the point simply so racist can understand. If white Johnny acts out he gets softly reprimanded or ignored. If brown or black Johnny does same exact behavior he gets overly disciplined or expelled. Resulting in more disciplinary actions taken against brown or black Johnny. That is what they mean by disproportionate.
“The first place kids should learn about positive behavioral expectations is in the home.”
This says it all. This is America and there is no "OTHER" . . . we are all citizens or "documented aliens" . . . right? There is no 'disparity', except in "ATTITUDE", which is self-induced, self-maintained, and can only be 'self-diminished' (eliminated).
Kobe Bryant was a phenomenal athlete, and proved that this country is the best resource for civil discourse and admixing of ethnicity and national origin regarding opportunity, both equal and selective (as in his unique environment . . . of which he was aware . . . fully)
And yet . . . he (RIP) stated that he would, if on 'The Court' again during the playing of the National Anthem, would . . . "take a knee" . . . ! That's not appreciation . . .!
That's . . . 'ATTITUDE' . . . !
God bless Kobe (and forgive) . . . !
God Bless AMERICA . . . !
just don't let these children watch the news...."positive behavioral expectations" doesn't seem to be the "in" thing....avoiding behavior...like Donald's might get you sainthood but it wont make you rich...you have to just grab life by the handlebars and pedal like crazy...the world be damned as long as your not at the end of the food line.....
