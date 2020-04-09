The Kern High School District will be consolidating meal services in areas where multiple schools are currently distributing food.
Beginning April 14, there will be no meal services at Centennial High School, East Bakersfield High School, Highland High School, Foothill High School, Liberty High School and Ridgeview High School until further notice. In addition, meals will no longer be served on Fridays. Students will receive two extra meals for a total of four meals during Thursday’s distribution.
In the weeks to come, "grab and go" breakfast and lunch meals will be provided to children ages 2 to 18 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at these sites: Arvin High School, North High School, Bakersfield High School, Nueva High School, Frontier High School, Shafter High School, Golden Valley High School, South High School, Independence High School, Stockdale High School, Kern Valley High School, West High School and Mira Monte High School.
