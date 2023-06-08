A Kern High School District employee has been indicted in connection to using Instagram to sell explosives and explosive material, and working with a local high school student to fulfill these transactions.
Authorities seized about 500 pounds of explosives and explosive material from the home of Angelo Jackson Mendiver, 26, and that of the BHS student, according to a news release on Thursday from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California. A search warrant was executed on June 1.