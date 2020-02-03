The Kern High School District has partnered with the Kern County Network for Children’s Dream Center to collect much-needed clothing and supplies for current and former foster youth up to the age of 25.
Donations needed include hygiene items, gently worn or new clothing or shoes, non-perishable food, school supplies, household items, bikes, and skateboards. The full Dream Center wish list can be viewed at https://kern.org/kcnc/wp-content/blogs.dir/4/files/sites/21/2019/01/Dream-Center-Wish-List.pdf
Donations can be dropped off at the district office located at 5801 Sundale Ave., from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or at the Dream Center, located at 1801 19th St. All donations for the Dream Center are deductible for income tax purposes to the extent allowed by law.
Operated by the Kern County Network for Children (KCNC), the Dream Center is Kern County’s only one-stop resource center for current and former foster youth offering comprehensive, integrated services and resources.
For additional information, please contact KHSD Public Information and Communications Manager Erin Briscoe-Clarke at 827-3171 or Erin_Briscoe@KernHigh.org.
