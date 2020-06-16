The Kern High School District is considering a bond measure for the November election that could be used to expand vocational education training, build a new school or both.
No action was taken by the board during Tuesday's special meeting, but the item is scheduled to return at the board's June 29 meeting.
Deputy Superintendent Scott Cole presented three options for a bond measure:
$125 million in bonds to expand vocational education training including nursing and construction trades; retrofit and construct schools and classrooms including math, science and engineering labs; upgrade emergency communication systems; expand student technology and internet access; and create local construction jobs
$175 million in bonds to build a new high school
- $225 million in bonds to expand vocation education training and build a new high school.
The district anticipates its enrollment will continue growing over the next 10 years. Currently there are 39,570 students enrolled, and the district's capacity is 37,058, according to a district presentation. By the 2029-2030 school year, enrollment is projected at 42,592 with the district's capacity at 39,232.
Based on February survey results, 53 percent of voters would vote yes on the $125 million bond; 54 percent of voters would vote yes on the $175 million bond; and 61 percent of voters would vote yes on the $225 million bond.
A bond measure requires at least 55 percent of votes to pass.
Property owners would pay $29 per $100,000 of assessed valuation if the $225 million bond was voted on and approved, which would raise $20 million annually.
The same survey showed upgrading classrooms and labs to be participants' top choice.
Though no vote took place, Trustee Jan Graves seemed to favor the third bond measure proposal due to its high approval rating. Trustee Cynthia Brakeman, however, was uncertain if voters would support a bond during financially unstable times.
The district's last bond measure that voters approved was Measure K in November 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.