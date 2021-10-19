KHSD celebrates long-awaited grand opening of The ROC Café & Bakery

IF YOU GO

The ROC Cafe & Bakery is located at 501 S. Mount Vernon Ave. It is open to the public Tuesday through Thursday.

Breakfast: 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Lunch: 12:30 to 2 p.m.

The weeks of operation may vary with the school calendar so diners are encouraged to call ahead to make sure the cafe is open and make reservations at 661-396-4920.

The ROC Cafe & Bakery menu is available at https://roc.kernhigh.org/apps/pages/cafe_services.