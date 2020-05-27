The Kern High School District Transportation Department wanted to do something special for the Class of 2020. The transportation team and the KHSD Police Department maneuvered 22 school buses and six police vehicles in the shape of 2020 on Wednesday morning.
According to the district, at this time of the year transportation employees would normally be engaged in senior activities and class trips. This was their way of saying goodbye to and honoring the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.