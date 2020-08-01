The Kern High School District board of trustees will hear reports and comments on a number of topics during its Monday night meeting, including South High School's mascot, an ethnic studies requirement and distance learning attendance.
Recently, the California State University board of trustees approved an ethnic studies and social justice general education requirement for students, which will be implemented in the 2023-24 school year.
Given that many other school districts in the state have implemented a similar requirement, the coalition Kern County Educators for Ethnic Studies, composed of more than 60 educators from local districts, hopes to see ethnic studies offered to students in an effort to close the achievement gap.
In a letter to the board, the coalition states there is an urgent need for ethnic studies given the Black Lives Matter movement, protests throughout the country, Confederate statues being removed and the current political environment. Assembly Bill 331 is also pushing to make ethnic studies mandatory for high school graduation beginning in the 2023-24 school year.
"The role of race, ethnicity, class, gender, and sexual orientation in American society has often been overlooked in textbooks and in traditional education, but is not to be ignored any longer," the coalition wrote. "We need the Ethnic Studies to help students and teachers unravel the often messy reality that surrounds our communities and our lives by focusing on the socially constructed categories that lie at the heart of the American experience and that tell us how we got here."
The letter adds providing ethnic studies strengthens the social-emotional growth and development of a student’s sense of self while bolstering their academic behaviors. The letter states that before the addition of these courses, one out of six Black high school males in the Oakland Unified School District had been suspended at least once. As the program matured, the Black male suspension rate decreased by 47 percent, and students who took these courses made gains in their GPAs averging 1.14 points.
The coalition encourages the board to adopt a resolution making ethnic studies a graduation requirement beginning with the class of 2025 (implemented in the 2021-22 school year); increase efforts targeting Black and Latino individuals to enter the teaching profession and invest in their retention; invest in ethnic studies professional development and teacher preparation; and create an Ethnic Studies Community Advisory Committee and Ethnic Studies Leadership Task Force.
A report on South High School's mascot will also be presented. As many Confederate statues across the country have been removed in recent months, several South High alumni have expressed they would like to see the Rebel man retired as the school's mascot after its long history of Confederate imagery.
In the 1950s and 1960s, the Rebel donned a gray and blue Confederate soldier's uniform, and a Confederate flag was common to see as well. Today, the mascot wears a baseball cap with the letter "S" on it and is made to look like a rebel, but not one from the Civil War era.
Principal Connie Grumling is in the early stages of forming a committee to discuss and suggest a new mascot, which will likely be discussed Monday.
Superintendent Bryon Schaefer will also provide trustees with a report on the opening of school and staff attendance requirements during distance learning.
At the June 15 board meeting, Dean McGee, associate superintendent of educational services and innovative programs, explained since the district had to move to distance learning last spring on an emergency basis, "we did not have a way to keep track of daily attendance." Due to the emergency, the California Department of Education also informed all school districts that schools would be held harmless for attendance.
This fall, however, districts are required to show that students are engaging every day by taking daily attendance.
The district will implement Canvas, an online learning platform, moving forward. Student attendance will be based on their daily interactions determined by the teacher. It can be monitored through Cavas by their last login, discussions, chat or other daily submissions. Attendance can also be monitored by email communication, phone calls or virtual meetings.
The meeting, beginning at 7 p.m., will be livestreamed on the district's website.
