The Kern High School District Board of Trustees will consider approving graduation ceremonies and whether students can choose between a pass/no pass or letter grade at its Monday night meeting.
The meeting will not available for the public to attend. Individuals can observe the meeting via livestream and address the board either by email or telephone.
Superintendent Bryon Schaefer will provide a report regarding graduation ceremonies to trustees. The district has approximately 9,500 graduating students, and previously said it has considered several options during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as postponing graduations until the summer or holding them virtually.
Other local high school districts have considered similar options.
A Stockdale High School parent will also request the board adopt a policy giving students the opportunity to select the grading system that produces the most desirable outcome for them.
Last week, KHSD announced it will adopt a pass/no pass grading system for the remainder of the spring semester and upcoming summer session. For the spring semester, a student would “pass” if they had a A, B, C or D letter grade for the third quarter at the time of school closures. A student who had an F grade would have an opportunity to raise their grade during the fourth quarter.
The guidelines were implemented to ensure equitable grading for all students and are in accordance with guidance provided by Gov. Gavin Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, KHSD stated.
Emmanuel Mourtzanos, in a letter to Schaefer, wrote while he supports efforts to create equitable outcomes for all students, "our concern is the negative effects of this decision on students enrolled in Honors, Advanced Placement, and/or Dual Enrollment courses who rely on a GPA enhancement to strategically improve their college application standing."
His son, a junior at Stockdale High School, would be affected along with his classmates, Mourtzanos added.
He proposed the board adopt a policy allowing students to choose which type of grading system they would like to take on.
"For some students, a Pass/No Pass grade is a better option; for others, a ‘letter grade’ contributing to their grade point average would be more suitable," his letter stated.
A report regarding summer school will also be presented at the board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.