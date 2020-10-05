The Kern High School District board voted to grant district officials the authority to reopen schools and bring back students once Kern County's coronavirus numbers improve and it moves into the next tier, which governs how a county's economy can reopen.
Before then, the district will begin bringing in small cohorts of specific students on campus, including students with disabilities, English learners and at-risk and high need students. Students will return in three phases, which is expected to begin no later than Oct. 26.
"We are ready to make our facilities as safe as possible," Superintendent Bryon Schaefer said during Monday's meeting.
The plan to bring back cohorts of students is in accordance with the California Department of Public Health guidance related to small groups of children and youth, which outlines cohorts must be limited to no more than 16 adults and students are not allowed to mix.
Phase one includes bringing back around 1,000 students with moderate to severe disabilities on Oct. 26. Teachers and instructional aides would provide students with access to resources and help them make progress toward their individualized education program.
Phase two, beginning Nov. 9, would welcome mild to moderate students with disabilities, around 1,100 English learners in levels one and two and more than 400 foster youth and homeless students.
Based on the first progress report, Assistant Superintendent Dean McGee said 36 percent of students on IEPs are at risk of failing, which he said "is dramatically higher than what we historically see." More than 50 percent of English learners and 49 percent of foster and homeless youth are at risk of failing as well.
Phase three would also bring students back on Nov. 9, and includes students with mild and moderate disabilities at career training centers and high-risk students at the Regional Occupational Center and Career Technical Education Center.
"Foster care youth, homeless youth, English learners, at-risk populations, these are the people who need that instruction and safe environment. We can do it in safe cohorts," said Trustee Jeff Flores.
To bring back more students on campuses, Kern County first needs to move into the less restricted Red Tier. Once the county has been in the tier for at least 14 days, the district can move forward with bringing in additional cohorts of students.
There was no formal plan presented, but what can be expected is students to be monitored and screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Students and staff are required to wear face coverings. Desks will be spread out to allow for social distancing in classrooms, and most classes will hold up to 20 desks.
The Kern High School Teachers Association stated it did not support moving toward a hybrid learning model. The model would make it difficult for students to interact with one another, the executive board wrote, and it would put strain on teachers, who would have to balance some students working synchronously in class and others working from home asynchronously.
Many public comments supported the plan to return students to campus. Melisa Barron, a special education teacher from Liberty High School, wrote that she has noticed her students' participation lacking and their mental health being affected by not being at school. Her colleagues are feeling the pressure with distance learning, she added, and are ready to return to campus.
Additionally, the board approved allowing outdoor athletic conditioning, beginning Oct. 26. Conditioning will be held outdoors and cohorts will consist of no more than 16 youth and adults. Band and choir activities are not permitted at this time, KHSD Director of School Support Services Stan Greene said.
KHSD is the latest local school district to discuss its reopening plan. Last month, the Bakersfield City School District outlined a plan that would involve bringing back up to 7,500 students and staff on school campuses in four phases over the next three months.
At its Sept. 29 board meeting, Rosedale Union School District trustees unanimously granted Superintendent Sue Lemon the authority to open schools for in-person learning once Kern County moves to the Red Tier based on COVID-19 rates.