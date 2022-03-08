KHSD board meeting draws comments on campus police, non-renewal of Ridgeview teacher's contract

Dozens of students and parents attended the Kern High School District’s board meeting Monday night to speak out regarding concerns they had about how campus security handled incidents with students and the news that a popular teacher was not being brought back next year.
Policing on campus
High school students and local advocates made public comments at Monday’s KHSD board meeting that implored the trustees to remove campus police officers and replace them with counselors, mental health resources and teachers of color after two incidents involving campus police and security guards went viral on social media.
The first incident depicted a campus security guard detaining 16-year-old East Bakersfield High School student Maurice Hill on Feb. 9. Hill’s mother, Tiffany Arterberry, and Xenia King, president of nonprofit Mothers Against Gang Violence, protested outside EBHS in response to the security guard’s actions.
Video of a Feb. 15 incident showed 15-year-old special needs student Quincey Acosta restrained at Stockdale High School.
“It’s unacceptable, and they need to be held responsible or it’s going to keep happening,” Debra Acosta, the mother of Quincey, told The Californian on Tuesday. She added her son has developed depression since the incident. She wasn't sure whether he will return to Stockdale High School.
Erin Briscoe-Clarke, KHSD spokeswoman, issued a statement regarding both incidents.
“The incidents at East and Stockdale are still being reviewed and investigated,” Briscoe-Clarke said in an email. “We cannot comment on disciplinary actions involving students or personnel.”
The mothers of both students went to the KHSD board meeting Monday night. Acosta said she wishes she had the courage of the individuals speaking against police brutality.
Gabriela Fernandez, youth program manager with the Dolores Huerta Foundation, shared advice and materials with some of the student speakers before they made their public comments at the meeting. Fernandez said she hears the problems students on campus face firsthand because of her role with the foundation.
“After those videos went viral, they feel like it could happen to any one of them,” Fernandez said.
Daniela Lopez, an Arvin High School sophomore who spoke at the meeting, said she wants to attend school without fear. After seeing the footage, Lopez said, she was appalled.
“The officer could have handled the situation in so many other less violent ways,” Lopez said. “An officer isn’t an officer if they cannot make other students feel safe.”
After the public comment portion of the meeting, board President Cynthia Brakeman thanked the students who attended.
“It’s encouraging regardless of … the outcome or what it was you were here to talk about; it's encouraging to see the young people take part in this process," Brakeman said.
Teacher's contract
Parents and several students, some overcome with emotion, also asked the board to reconsider the employment of Kei Jackson, a Ridgeview High School English teacher, and allow her to teach next year. She declined to comment to The Californian.
Jackson’s contract was not renewed for the following school year, but she is currently teaching, her husband, Akadius Ashby, told The Californian. Ashby is also first vice-president with the Bakersfield-chapter of the NAACP.
Briscoe-Clarke said the district cannot comment on personnel matters.
Many students said Jackson carved a space on campus for them, especially for Black students and other students of color who felt isolated. Some Ridgeview students staged a walkout in February to protest the non-renewal of her contact.
“She has made me feel proud of my ethnicity,” said 15-year-old Laila Domino, a Black freshman at Ridgeview High School. Jackson cried after several of her students implored the school board to reconsider her employment.
“She was kind of taken back,” Ashby said. “The words of the students really touched her … There was a lot of emotion. She was angry because of the situation, but she was overjoyed because of the support.”
Jackson is in litigation with her previous employer, the Greenfield Union School District, Ashby added. She alleged the Greenfield Union School District created a hostile environment for Black students and staff “by subjecting them to differential treatment and degrading, off-handed comments,” according to a letter sent by the American Civil Liberties Union Foundations of Southern and Northern California to the Greenfield district.
“It seems like she's being blackballed,” Ashby said. “She’s discouraged with the politics of education and its entirety. … I believe she is just going to move forward and look elsewhere to continue to impact the community and impact students.”