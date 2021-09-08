KHSD board: Extensive new boundaries are key for a growing district

The opening of Del Oro High School in fall 2022 prompted the board of the Kern High School District to approve some of the biggest changes to individual school boundaries in its history.
KHSD's Research & Planning Department estimated in August that 5,767 students would be affected by Plan 3, the plan ultimately approved by trustees in a 3-2 vote on Tuesday. The school attendance boundaries of 13 schools plus Del Oro are impacted, more than any in its history.
The schools impacted are Arvin, Bakersfield, East Bakersfield, Foothill, Golden Valley, Highland, Independence, Mira Monte, North, South, Stockdale, Ridgeview and West. Untouched are the schools in outlying communities and schools in northwest Bakersfield, which were the subject of changes in 2018.
The boundary changes are the most extensive since 2006, when the district was opening two high schools. The opening of Independence in the southwest and Mira Monte in the southeast prompted the redrawing of boundaries for 12 high schools.
Trustees pointed to continued growth as a reason for the change. During Tuesday night's meeting, Superintendent Bryon Schaefer noted that district enrollment was already up this year and expected to pick up this week, as it often does for most schools after Labor Day. This year's enrollment is at 42,908, which is up from 41,451 in the prepandemic numbers of 2019-2020.
While holding public forums, Roger Sanchez, then-director of the Research & Planning Department, told the community that the main reason for the extensive redrawing of the high school attendance boundaries in the Greater Bakersfield metro area was Bakersfield's population growth. Del Oro High School would accommodate the growth on the southeast, he said, but the boundary committee found that many of the high schools were overcrowded.
Bryan Batey was the only trustee to express frustration at a process that seemed to balloon in scope. At August's meeting, he told Sanchez, "I did not understand we were doing the entire town."
Board President Jeff Flores said that although the issue had become contentious, at its core, having a growing district is preferable to having a district whose enrollment is in decline.
"I know tensions are high and passions are high, because these are our students, these are our loyalties, these are legacy issues and that means a lot," Flores said. "But the good news is that we are a district with increasing enrollment, and that is what you want to be."
Most of the biggest changes will affect students in southeast Bakersfield and Lamont. The district estimates this redrawing will affect 2,091 students from Arvin, Golden Valley, Mira Monte and South. This affects not just those who will be freshmen next fall, but sophomores too.
Del Oro Principal Gail Bentley said her team has been reaching out to the feeder schools about their educational offerings, such as core classes, career technical education and pathways, to make sure their transition is seamless.
"We are very much aware of the struggle some students will have in transitioning from their current school to (Del Oro High School)," she wrote. "To accommodate a much smoother transition we are spending time this year looking at what their experience is like at their current school."
Another area where students will be heavily affected is in northeast Bakersfield. BHS, East Bakersfield, Foothill, North, Highland and Foothill all swap 1,781 students in Plan 3.
Trustees approved Plan 3, which affected the least number of students: 5,767. Even the most radical plan, Plan 1, wouldn't have affected so many more: 5,842. However, Plan 3 had one key advantage for trustees who voted for it; it avoided touching the southwest boundaries of Bakersfield High School known as The Rudder.
This isn't the first time the KHSD board has considered redrawing The Rudder's boundaries for another school nor is it the first time parents and alumni put up a successful fight. Almost all of the public comment about boundaries over the last few months was centered on The Rudder and nearly all of it was heavily in favor of keeping the swath from Laurelglen to Quailwood squarely in Driller territory.
Those who had put up signs in their neighborhoods and organized petitions breathed a sigh of relief that Batey, Flores and trustee Janice Graves voted for Plan 3.
Laura Oesch, a Stockdale Estates resident, has a daughter at BHS and two younger children she hoped could attend the school.
"Our family is relieved and thankful that the KHSD board chose Plan 3. We are grateful to our community for writing emails and advocating to stay at BHS," she wrote. "Now, a new generation of Future Drillers can look forward to their own time at Bakersfield High."
Trustee Cynthia Brakeman and Trustee David Manriquez provided the two dissenting votes against Plan 3. Both of them spoke about balancing the greater needs of the whole district.
"We have to be sure that we allow for that growth and for everyone to get the education that maybe not that they want but that they deserve," Brakeman said.
Manriquez said he sees his role as an advocate for the students who cannot or do not come to board meetings to speak. He said some students are on the bus for 30 to 45 minutes and pass other schools on their way to school.
"It's not easy for anybody to move," Manriquez said. "I've heard a lot from BHS, but there's also other schools that their parents have not had the opportunity to come for whatever reason. We've heard as trustees."
To look up where an address falls in the new boundary map, visit https://khsd.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/lookup/index.html?appid=934da1278cdb45aa867715b2bb8daaf5