Larry Hallum, one of Arvin High's We the People coaches, gets the team motivated before the state final competition at Golden Valley High in this file photo. Hallum, who became a legend at Arvin High, died at age 79.

 Casey Christie / Californian file

Mindy Wilmot doesn't know how her Arvin High School teacher Larry Hallum did it, but he had the rare ability to walk up to a former student and recall exactly their time together in the classroom, even as decades passed.

Wilmot, now a dean of instruction at Bakersfield College, spoke in support of renaming the Arvin High School Library in honor of the late Larry Hallum during the Kern High School District's board meeting on Monday. The board of trustees voted unanimously during that meeting to rename the library in honor of the man who taught Arvin High for decades, raising generations of students.