Mindy Wilmot doesn't know how her Arvin High School teacher Larry Hallum did it, but he had the rare ability to walk up to a former student and recall exactly their time together in the classroom, even as decades passed.
Wilmot, now a dean of instruction at Bakersfield College, spoke in support of renaming the Arvin High School Library in honor of the late Larry Hallum during the Kern High School District's board meeting on Monday. The board of trustees voted unanimously during that meeting to rename the library in honor of the man who taught Arvin High for decades, raising generations of students.
"His legacy deserves to live on at Arvin High School," Wilmot said.
Arvin High Principal Ed Watts requested the board do so, earlier in June.
The longtime educator taught many subjects, led the civics competition "We the People," and served as a coach for different sports. His impact extended far beyond the numerous awards he helped Arvin High to win as many remember how Hallum taught them life lessons.
The "We the People" coach spent hundreds of hours in Arvin High's library instructing his students on the intricacies of the Constitution and how its founders drafted it.
Hallum died April 22 from injuries sustained in a suspected DUI crash in southwest Bakersfield.
Marque Qualls, the 26-year-old suspect in the Feb. 15 incident, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon. Qualls is due back in court July 19.