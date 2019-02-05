The Kern High School District has named new principals at Bakersfield and West high schools.
Ben Sherley, director of educational services for the district, was named the new BHS principal at the board meeting on Monday. He will be replacing principal David Reese next school year, who will be retiring this year after around 20 years at the school.
Current Director of Instructional Services Megan Gregor has been named the new West High principal, replacing Terrie Bernardin, who has been at the school since 2014.
The positions are effective as of July 1, according to the district.
