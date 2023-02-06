 Skip to main content
KHSD board appoints trustee to fill open spot

A packed Kern High School District board room with people wanting to talk about a variety of concerns served as the backdrop for the board’s opening task of interviewing five finalists for the open Trustee Area 2 seat Monday night.

Steve Rodrigue, a retired Coast Guard lieutenant and current Bakersfield code enforcement supervisor, emerged at the top of the five finalists, was sworn in and immediately began his term.

