KHSD, BCSD share back-to-school safety plans

The beginning of the school year is rapidly approaching for most Kern County students.
Wednesday, Aug. 18, marks the date that most K-12 students are expected to return to campuses — many of them for the very first time since campuses shuttered when COVID-19 struck in March 2020.
The first day of school began a year ago virtually, and by spring, most Kern County classrooms were open, though many only at a fraction of their capacity. This fall administrators are preparing for a nearly-full roster for the first time since the pandemic began.
This week the two largest districts in the county the Kern High School District and the Bakersfield City School District shared their plans about what that would look like in their board meetings this week.
Administrators from both districts point out that federal, state and local regulations guide much of what happens at the district level — and that those are subject to change. The COVID case rate is also unpredictable. KHSD's director of business Kenny Seals pointed out that over July the daily case rate in Kern County shot up from 20 to over 100.
"The recent increase highlights the importance of our COVID safety plan and the preventative measures we are taking," Seals told the KHSD board on Monday.
Both districts will enforce mask guidance from the California Department of Public Health, which requires universal masking indoors. But recess and breaks will look a lot more normal: masks can come off outdoors in both districts.
During BCSD's Tuesday board meeting, Tim Fulenwider, executive director of the instructional support services division, noted that CDPH carves out exemptions for face coverings. Someone who is hearing impaired and relies on seeing the mouth to communicate is exempt.
Fulenwider stated that face shield with a drape can be used in certain situations, such as communicating with young children or students with disabilities.
KHSD is handing out cloth face masks to everyone when school begins. Both districts promise a ready supply of disposable masks for staff and students.
Physical distancing exemptions requirements from last year have been dropped, which has opened up the possibility of busing. That was especially crucial for older students who tend to live further from campus. It opens up capacity in classrooms, which means a return to a more traditional bell schedule. Breakfast and lunch will be on campus again.
KHSD said that it will be encouraging eating outdoors as much as possible, Seals said. Band practices will be encouraged to be held outdoors, too, and there will be coverings for wind instruments.
Fulenwider stated that field trips and events are still on pause — as are visitors on campus.
BCSD has dropped its surveillance testing, once required by the state. Temperature checks aren't happening any more. However, BCSD will have a CARE team that assesses COVID-19 symptoms, exposures to confirmed cases and confirmed cases.
KHSD on the other hand is planning to use voluntary testing, which it says will reduce the number of days students spend in quarantine after an exposure to someone with COVID-19 at school. This is in keeping with CDPH guidance, Seals said.
"One primary use of the testing program is to keep kids in school," Seals said.
Vaccinated individuals can continue to attend school if they are not displaying COVID-19 symptoms if they are exposed to the virus at school.
Unvaccinated students can attend class when exposed to the virus if they continue masking and are tested twice weekly. However, unvaccinated students will need to quarantine from extracurricular activities, such as after school programs and athletics.
For both districts, many of the practices of last year will be familiar: a big emphasis on hand hygiene, cleaning and disinfection. Ventilation systems have been upgraded. The districts ask students and families to do daily self-screening of COVID-19 symptoms.
Not everyone will be returning to campus, and state law requires that school districts offer an independent learning option for those that want to continue learning virtually.
KHSD will be offering independent study through their program Kern Learn Extension.
Students will check in daily for attendance and announcements. For each class they take, they will have one live meeting weekly, as well as asynchronous time. They will have access to a subject-area credentialed teacher through email, virtual meetings, phone calls or in-person if needed. All the courses will meet A-G requirements.
BCSD didn't share many details about its independent study, but board president Pam Baugher stated that the program being developed by staff won't look like last year's distance learning program.
"Any student who comes in under independent study will be getting the same curriculum and hours as students who are physically at the school," she said. "It's not going to be like last year at all."