KHSD: Bakersfield High student arrested after gun found on campus

Kern High School District police officers reported finding a gun in a student’s possession on campus Tuesday, according to a statement from school officials.
”The student was arrested and is facing criminal charges,” according to a statement from Erin Briscoe-Clarke, spokeswoman for KHSD.
She added that parents and guardians were notified of the incident via a phone call after the arrest was made.
“On Tuesday afternoon, a Bakersfield High School student was found to be in possession of a firearm after being brought to the office for an unrelated reason,” according to Briscoe-Clarke’s statement. “KHSD Police investigated the incident and determined there is no indication that the student intended to use the weapon at school.”