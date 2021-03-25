KHSD announces plan to offer in-person instruction to all grades by end of April

The Kern High School District announced Thursday its plan to drastically ramp up it reopening plans: it intends to bring back all grade levels by April 28.
As recently as the board meeting last Thursday, Kern High administration was still on track with announced plans to only return its remaining vulnerable and high-need students, including mild and moderate students with disabilities, as well as students taking classes in the Career Technical Education Center and Regional Occupational Center, on April 6. The only full grade level it planned to bring back were seniors on April 12.
But on Thursday afternoon the district announced plans to bring back the other grades through a phased reopening throughout April. The announcement says that it plans to bring back freshmen, who have yet to step foot on their high school campuses, on April 21.
On April 28, the district plans to return sophomores and juniors, according to a news release.
"All Kern High School District students wanting to return to in-person instruction this school year will be able to do so by the end of April," Superintendent Bryon Schaefer said in a statement. "Our teachers and staff remain committed to providing instruction and support services to all students."
Students who wish to remain in a distance learning format can do so.
Free meal service will continue through grab-and-go meals for those on campus or via drive-thru distribution for those who aren't.