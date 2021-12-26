KHSD announces new private changing areas to address locker room controversy

Kern High School District officials announced at their December board meeting that they were creating new private changing areas, largely in the form of shower stalls, in district locker rooms.
The change comes in response to parents and local religious leaders voicing their opposition to the presence of transgender students in locker rooms at the last few board meetings.
"The district is currently in the process of evaluating all of our sites to determine the needs for potential modifications to meet the increased desire for privacy expressed recently at meetings," said Michael Zulfa, associate superintendent of business.
At November's board meeting, Stephanie Hall told the board that her daughter, a student at Centennial High School, complained about a transgender student in the locker room. Hall said her daughter was told that she could change in a bathroom stall, which Hall said was "not fair."
"You claim you care, but you have done nothing, and you justify it by passing the blame on the law," Hall said.
The law Hall was referencing is the School Success and Opportunity Act, or AB 1266. The state law passed in 2013 protects a student's right to use sex-segregated facilities and programs consistent with their gender identity, not the gender listed in their records.
Leo Holland, assistant superintendent of instruction, gave an overview of the state law at this month's board meeting. He noted that school districts should accept a student's assertion of their gender identity or other evidence that it's a sincerely held part of their core identity. Zulfa added that the failure to comply could result in costly civil litigation for the district.
At December's meeting, transgender students and allies in the Gay Straight Alliance told the board that they, too, wanted to see more private changing rooms. They also asked for more gender-neutral bathrooms throughout campus.
"I don't want to have to walk to the office and use the gender-neutral bathroom or risk getting misgendered or discriminated against in the girls bathroom at school," Josalyn, a transgender student in KHSD, told the board.
Zulfa gave an overview of the different options for changing facilities that the district is considering for its locker rooms. He said that because the schools are different ages, they will require different types of solutions.
Every comprehensive high school currently has ADA-compliant shower facilities, Zulfa said, and the district is in the process of making sure those showers can function as privacy areas in the meantime.
The new installation options range from quick and cheap to time-consuming, expensive and durable.
One option is a stand-alone changing area that is essentially a curtain held up by a semicircle rod attached to the wall. The other two options are shower facilities with solid partitions. One would have curtains. A more expensive but durable option would have a solid door. The last design would require approval from the state.
Trustee Bryan Batey said that he supported the private changing areas, adding that "There are almost no limits to the amount of money we should spend to protect the majority of students.”
“I respect our students that are identifying in alternative ways and what’s going on, but we still need to protect the rights of the majority students that are in the restrooms," he said.
Elise Sotello, a teacher in the district, said she understands that Batey was trying to appease parents who are upset the district is complying with the requirements of AB 1266, but she took issue with his language.
"However, referring to trans and gender nonconforming students as 'alternative' creates a dangerous dichotomy, one that 'others' an already marginalized group of students," she said. "What I wish he would have said is that the Kern High School District is doing its best to make sure all student feel safe and comfortable in our schools. Period."
Ariana Rodriguez, policy counsel for the ACLU of Southern California, said that creating private facilities for a student of any gender to feel comfortable getting dressed is "absolutely great."
Rodriguez added that a school cannot force anyone to use that option, and transgender students cannot be denied access to facilities of the gender they prefer. Creating a welcoming environment for all students, including transgender students, she said, pays dividends for the entire community, because students get along and are better able to understand one another.
"That shouldn’t be threatening to other people," she said.
Many speakers at recent meetings asked for transgender students to be denied access to girls' locker rooms on the basis that they are potential sexual assailants.
"We know these assaults can take place by transgender boys, because we’ve seen it in other parts of the country," said Roger Spradlin, senior co-pastor at Valley Baptist Church.
Josalyn said she and other students felt the need to speak up at KHSD's board after after listening to comments from the previous meeting.
"Previous speakers came up here and called trans women ‘confused boys’ and further generalized trans women to being sexual predators and nothing more, when that is simply not the case," she said.
Josalyn said in a locker room she's more focused on her own body than anyone else. She said her gender identity is not a reflection on the kind of person she is.