The Kern High School District has amended its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/ School Breakfast Programs for the 2020-2021 school year.
All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following high school sites: Arvin, Bakersfield High, East, Foothill, Golden Valley, Highland, Independence, Kern Valley, Mira Monte, North, Ridgeview, Shafter, South, West, ABLE East, ABLE West, Nueva, Tierra Del Sol, Vista and Vista West.
More details about KHSD meal services will be provided in the near future, according to a news release.
For additional information contact: Barbara Herrera, assistant director of nutrition services at 827-3190 and Barbara_ Herrera@KernHigh.org.
