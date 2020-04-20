The Kern High School District will adopt a pass/no pass grading system for the remainder of the spring semester and the upcoming summer session, according to a news release.
This means no student should receive a grade lower than the grade they had at the time of the COVID-19 school closure on March 18.
The grading guidelines are to ensure equitable grading for all students and are in accordance with the guidance of Gov. Gavin Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, the news release states.
“Pass/no pass grading will help mitigate the social and emotional stressors that KHSD students may experience due to fears created by COVID-19, and any other adverse effects that it may have on them and their families,” the district said. “It will also help to mitigate the shortened preparation time teachers and students have experienced in adapting to the abrupt change to distance learning.”
For the spring semester grading period, a student would receive a “pass” if the students had a grade of A, B, C, or D for the third quarter at the time of the school closure. A student who had a F grade at the time of the school closure will be given the opportunity to raise their grade during the fourth quarter.
The university systems are willing to accept pass/no pass grades in lieu of letter grades for all courses. Grades of pass/no pass will not affect the university systems’ calculation of GPA.
For the duration of the school closure, focus is on the essential learnings of each course. Through distance learning, students are provided opportunities for remediation and improvement if they had a failing grade at the time of the school closure. For those students who had a passing grade when the district transitioned to distance learning, focus continues on essential learnings and enrichment opportunities.
KHSD will continue frequent communications with staff and community members. Visit KernHigh.org for more information.
