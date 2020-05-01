Beginning Monday, the Kern High School District will serve meals 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday to reduce heat exposure to employees and community members.
The district is also adding a supper program, in addition to breakfast and lunch meals, at select school sites beginning May 11.
Sites that will serve all three meals include: Arvin, Bakersfield, Golden Valley, Independence, Kern Valley, Mira Monte, North, Nueva, Shafter, South and West high schools.
