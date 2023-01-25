KHS distributes $19M to help fill local gaps in homeless services

Kern’s Medi-Cal plan administrator announced Wednesday it gave out more than $19 million in state money last fall to support new programs for addressing homelessness and related issues across the county.
Kern Health Systems said the money from the state Department of Health Care Services will support comprehensive, outcomes-based projects with one-time funding that may, in some cases, lead to a continuing revenue source.
A full list of recipients and amounts awarded was not available Wednesday, but KHS said organizations receiving state money included Casa Esperanza, Clinica Sierra Vista, Flood Ministries, the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services and The Open Door Network.
The grants are part of a new approach the state has taken, with the help of KHS, to address challenges facing people who qualify for Medi-Cal but whose needs have not been met through conventional means. An earlier program KHS supported gave out $14 million to help pay for local recuperative care initiatives.
KHS CEO Emily Duran said it has become clear food baskets and hotel vouchers are not enough to serve the needs of people living on the street. She said other services such as “street medicine,” education and mental health care should help people get into housing sustainably.
Grant recipients will have to demonstrate they are meeting required milestones, Duran said, otherwise they will no longer get additional money to continue their programs.
Part of the idea is to create infrastructure that will serve needy people for years to come, she said. That may mean the money awarded in the fall is the only money given, though it could be more money comes later.
“There is a chance that it could be continued,” she said. “Right now it is one-time.”
KHS, whose Medi-Cal program Kern Family Health Care Plan serves 350,000 of the county’s poorest residents, worked with county government and the city of Bakersfield to identify gaps in the provision of services to people who are homeless. Traditionally such efforts center around Bakersfield, Duran said, but this time there was an intention to spread the net further.
“We really did try to focus on the outlying areas as well,” she said.
Open Door Network CEO Lauren Skidmore said her organization received a little more than $2 million to proceed with four programs, two of which will require leasing new facilities.
One of the initiatives will provide a full-time therapist for clients at Open Door’s homeless campus. Another will expand the organization’s services for victims of domestic violence through the addition of an open shelter with 16 beds in the Arvin-Lamont area.
A third program funded by the grants will provide staffing for a new family justice center in south Kern. The remaining initiative will fund a pilot program offering transitional housing and rapid rehousing for a non-congregate shelter with about 14 to 16 beds.
“This will allow us to really up-stand some integral projects that we’ve not been able to identify funding for,” Skidmore said.
Lisa Elzy Watson, a board member at Casa Esperanza, said KHS granted $902,400 in support of the organization’s mission of helping at-risk women and children across the greater Bakersfield area.
The sum will help pay for services to 18 people, likely consisting of six mothers and a dozen children, to find secure, permanent housing, as well as employment and possibly an educational degree. The program is also intended to teach mothers financial literacy skills and offer them health care, proper clothing and counseling.
“They’ve been out on the street basically for a year or two,” Watson said. “Things have gotten out of whack.”
Some of the state money will go to Chaparral Medical Group, a multi-specialty practice in Southern California, for direct delivery of health care to people living on the street.
One of the group’s members, Dr. Rishi Patel, who has spent the last several years providing street medicine in Los Angeles, said the organization is looking to build maybe three teams of care providers that will be equipped with perhaps two vans offering mobile health-care services.
The work could start as soon as early February he said, emphasizing that the group hopes to build the program to necessary capacity without investing more than the initiative can ultimately support. He noted Chaparral expects to carry out the work with the help of Bakersfield medical clinic network Clinica Sierra Vista.