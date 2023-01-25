 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KHS distributes $19M to help fill local gaps in homeless services

Kern’s Medi-Cal plan administrator announced Wednesday it gave out more than $19 million in state money last fall to support new programs for addressing homelessness and related issues across the county.

Kern Health Systems said the money from the state Department of Health Care Services will support comprehensive, outcomes-based projects with one-time funding that may, in some cases, lead to a continuing revenue source.

Coronavirus Cases