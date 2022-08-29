KHS awards $14M in Kern to fill housing, other Medi-Cal gaps

Kern's Medi-Cal plan administrator hopes to close gaps in how the county's poorest residents receive health care with its award earlier this month of more than $14 million to open and expand facilities handling services like mental health care and short-term recuperative treatment for people living on the street.
Kern Health Systems announced Friday it has pledged money to a dozen network health care providers and six other organizations that have agreed to take on tasks such as post-hospitalization housing that have not traditionally been part of the services funded by Medi-Cal.
The awards will support new facilities in California City, Delano, Lamont, Taft, Tehachapi and eastern Kern.
The one-time money is part of a state effort, voluntary on the part of participating counties, to make the Medi-Cal program more responsive to the needs of poor people struggling with needs that go beyond conventional medical treatment.
For KHS, the effort addresses fragmentation within the local network of care providers who look after patients whose homelessness or mental illness greatly increases the public cost of care.
"Our overall strategy is really to create partnerships in order to develop these programs and create the infrastructure needed to provide the care," KHS CEO Emily Duran said Monday.
The money originated with the California Department of Health Care Services. It will be given to a variety of local health systems, including hospital operators, according to their ability to meet different milestones, Duran added. The expenditures are expected to pay for things like training, computers and software, electronic health record systems and new services like help navigating the local housing market.
Another round of awards is coming as soon as next month, depending on availability of funding, Duran said, with priority given to housing services for people who are unsheltered.
Much of the campaign centers on what's called enhanced care management, or ECM, which is a new Medi-Cal benefit that addresses clinical and non-clinical necessities of the system's neediest beneficiaries. According to the state program, the idea is to deliver care wherever patients live — at a doctor's office, at home or on the street — preferably coordinated through a single point of contact.
Dignity Health, operator of three hospital campuses in Bakersfield, received an award aimed at boosting its capacity at an ECM site at 3737 San Dimas St.
Dignity's Bakersfield vice president of marketing and communications, Robin Mangarin-Scott, said by email that care at the site will be managed by medical providers in the Dignity Health Medical Foundation. She added the goal is to address the needs of the whole person.
"It will allow those who are most vulnerable or in need of clinical and non-clinical services to have their health care managed outside of the hospital through a system of coordinated and community-based care," Mangarin-Scott wrote.
Another local hospital operator, Adventist Health, received an award to set up a new ECM site in Tehachapi, which Communication Manager Megan Simpson said by email is designed to address social determinants of health for Medi-Cal recipients across the state.
"This will happen through enhanced care management services and will help to address issues like housing and food insecurity, among others," she stated. "We have a big need for these services in east Kern."
Community Action Partnership of Kern got an award to help it provide housing navigation help. Outreach and Advocacy Coordinator James Burger said by email the local nonprofit will help KHS patients get housing by identifying barriers and helping people overcome them, partly through advocacy.
"We will also help them handle all the one-time costs that happen when you move into a new home," Burger wrote. He added CAPK will also help Medi-Cal recipients develop skills and resources that will allow them take care of themselves and become good tenants "so they can keep their new home long term."