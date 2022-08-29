 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

KHS awards $14M in Kern to fill housing, other Medi-Cal gaps

da71b834-eac2-4705-81e3-c097b0d1a3b4

Delano native Emily Duran is CEO of Kern Health Systems, the county's health authority and administrator of its largest health plan.

 Courtesy of Kern Health Systems

Kern's Medi-Cal plan administrator hopes to close gaps in how the county's poorest residents receive health care with its award earlier this month of more than $14 million to open and expand facilities handling services like mental health care and short-term recuperative treatment for people living on the street.

Kern Health Systems announced Friday it has pledged money to a dozen network health care providers and six other organizations that have agreed to take on tasks such as post-hospitalization housing that have not traditionally been part of the services funded by Medi-Cal.

Coronavirus Cases