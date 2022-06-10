KHS appoints new CEO aiming for better coordination of care, broader impact

A new chief executive has taken the reins of Kern County's largest health plan with hopes of lowering barriers to medical treatment for the county's poor while working with other local organizations to address homelessness and improve mental health care.
Kern Health Systems' incoming CEO Emily Duran, who grew up a Medi-Cal recipient in Delano and the daughter of immigrant farmworkers, predicted big changes ahead as she prepares to succeed outgoing CEO Doug Hayward upon his retirement July 6 after a decade on the job.
Her focus will remain on existing priorities at the Medi-Cal plan administrator, she said, but there will be new approaches to how KHS meets its mandate through greater local collaboration and access to capital.
"Our role and our involvement will drastically change," she said in an interview this week at the four-story KHS headquarters on Buck Owens Boulevard.
She takes over the county's more than 333,000-member Kern Family Health Care managed-care plan at a time of substantial challenges to how Medi-Cal organizations do business. State government is calling for a more holistic approach to care — even without granting health plans greater authority over aspects like dental and mental health care.
At the same time, the lifting of the national health emergency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic may disqualify some people from eligibility for treatment, which Duran said makes her worry some of her current members could fall through the gaps.
Established by the county Board of Supervisors in 1993 as an independent public agency funded entirely by Medi-Cal payments, KHS has grown quickly in recent years as more county residents turn to what is the main public safety-net option for health care.
The organization's membership jumped 36 percent in the last five years, while its revenue increased a little more than twice that rate to reach $1.3 billion. Its direct employment has increased by about a third during that period, and the number of primary-care providers it contracts is up 53 percent.
Members of the KHS board, after voting unanimously in favor of Duran's appointment, have welcomed her as a qualified professional well-familiar with the local community and devoted to helping its most vulnerable.
Duran understands what needs to be done and she has a keen understanding of the community itself, said board member Tim McGlew, who also serves as CEO of the Kern Valley Healthcare District.
KHS board member Jeff Flores said he supports Duran's ideas for focusing on transportation and other means of lowering barriers to health care. Flores added he's on board with her approach to enrolling more mentally ill or drug-addicted residents.
Duran earned a bachelor's degree in public policy and administration at Cal State Bakersfield, then got a master's in health care management. She worked at Clinica Sierra Vista before joining KHS, where she has been for more than nine years.
One of her priorities as CEO will be addressing social determinants like housing and affordable day care, encouraging people to keep their medical appointments and making sure they can get to and from doctor offices, she said.
Part of that will entail doing more to tackle housing problems, something that can be accomplished not by "reinventing the wheel," she said, but by bringing into the community significant government money KHS has access to.
That's a significant change from years past when the operation was focused primarily on connecting health plan subscribers with physicians and medical specialists, she said. Now, meeting KHS' goals will require better coordination with local organizations with a role in helping the poor, she said, such as Kern Health's delivery of mental health care.
Kern Medical CEO Scott Thygerson, who's also a board member at KHS, noted the two organizations have been working together in recent years to coordinate patient care and make it more efficient, especially for people in need of medical treatment as well as behavioral health care.
There's room for more integration like that, and not only between KHS and Kern Medical but across all providers of medical care, he said. In his view, Duran is the right person to build on that sort of collaboration.
"She brings a very sophisticated management approach to this," Thygerson said.