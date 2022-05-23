Key witness in Bakersfield 3 trial receives 4-year sentence

Matthew Vandecasteele, a key witness in the Bakersfield 3 trial, was sentenced Monday to four years in prison.
Vandecasteele had previously taken a plea deal to testify against his former best friend, Matthew Queen, a defendant in the Bakersfield 3 trial.
Vandecasteele pleaded no contest to being an accessory, possessing a firearm as a felon and falsely imprisoning someone with violence in the death of Micah Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3. As part of the plea deal, charges such as kidnapping, conspiracy and manufacturing weapons were dismissed.
The Bakersfield 3 includes Holsonbake, Baylee Despot and James Kulstad, who all died or went missing around the same time in 2018. Queen and Despot, his ex-girlfriend, were charged in the murder of Holsonbake, but Despot has been missing since April 2018. Kulstad died in a shooting that's not believed to be linked to the death of Holsonbake or the disappearance of Despot.
Vandecasteele testified against Queen, saying Queen and Despot used his garage to allegedly torture and kill Holsonbake.
Queen tried to pin Holsonbake’s death on Despot, testifying in his trial that Holsonbake died after Despot dropped a 40-pound dumbbell on his head. Jurors acquitted Queen of first degree murder, torture and kidnapping, but found him guilty of second-degree murder.
Queen faces a potential sentence of 50 years to life on June 7, when he's due back in court for sentencing.