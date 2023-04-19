 Skip to main content
Key California legislator proposes raising teacher pay by 50 percent over 7 years, paid for by state funding

Assemblymember-Al-Muratsuchi-1200x750.jpg

Al Muratsuchi, the new chairman of the Assembly Education Committee, seeks to raise teacher pay statewide.

 Courtesy of Office of Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi

Al Muratsuchi, the new chairman of the Assembly Education Committee, is seeking to raise pay statewide for teachers and other school workers by 50 percent over the next seven years. To pay for it, he’s proposing to increase base funding under the Local Control Funding Formula, also by 50 percent, in legislation he introduced last week.

The California Federation of Teachers, the smaller of the two unions that represents teachers, is the sole sponsor of the bill. “We went to him (Muratsuchi) with the idea to address the staffing crisis, and he agreed,” said Jeff Freitas, CFT president.

