Rep. Kevin McCarthy was in Bakersfield on Wednesday, speaking during the Bakersfield West Rotary Luncheon at Stockdale Country Club before addressing media.
Here were key points McCarthy mentioned when asked about the big issues he’s facing as House Minority Leader, particularly on a local level:
Trade: “We want to make sure we get an agreement that’s fair with China. We grow a great deal, and that’s an unbelievable market.”
Homelessness: “I just see the growth of homelessness throughout California. There’s a number of reasons for it. I was doing a meeting with the mayor and with Assemblyman (Vince) Fong, and all the organizations that deal with it.
"One thing we thought to do here was, have a symposium about it. Much like I did with valley fever. And bring everybody together, and let’s deal with this problem. We don’t want Bakersfield to turn out like San Francisco or LA. It’s becoming a real problem throughout the city. I’m hearing it time and again.”
Valley fever: “I just got it into the voucher program. This allow to help incentivize, to have a vaccine.”
The border and immigration: “We need to have immigration reform. The immigration is broken in America. We’ve got to be able to deal with that.”
Health care: “You’ve got surprise billing out there. Are we able to have the health care we need?”
Ridgecrest earthquakes: “We’ve got China Lake naval weapons center. We’ve got the city itself. I’m working very closely with the Secretary of the Navy, just talking to him last week about the rebuilding of the problems we have out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.