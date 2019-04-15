House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy arrived in Argentina for a week-long bipartisan Congressional Delegation trip, beginning Saturday.
McCarthy's first stop was to the capital city of Buenos Aires, to focus on defense cooperation, according to a news release.
"Our visit is a symbol of the enduring partnership between the United Stated and Argentina," said McCarthy in a statement. "From combating terrorism to ensuring a positive outcome to the crisis in Venezuela, our alliance with Argentina is an important one-and it will be for years to come."
McCarthy was joined by:
- Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina
- Armed Serviced Committee Ranking Member Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas
- Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Alabama
- Budget Committee Ranking Member Rep. Steve Womack, R-Arkansas
- Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont
- Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio
- Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas
- Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana
- Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pennsylvania
Upon their arrival, McCarthy and the delegation were greeted by U.S. Ambassador Edward Prado, according to the news release.
A meeting with Vice Minister Paola Di Chiaro of the Argentinian Ministry of Defense also took place, where they discussed ways on how to address the collective security threats facing the region, the release said.
On Sunday, McCarthy and the delegation paid tribute at a Jewish community center called AMIA by lighting a candle and laying a wreath. The site is Argentina's deadliest terrorist attack to date, according to the release.
More stops will be announced later this week, according to a McCarthy representative.
