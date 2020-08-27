LOCAL DEMOCRATIC REACTION

Christian Romo, chairman of the Kern County Democratic Central Committee, provided this response to Rep. Kevin McCarthy's speech Thursday during the Republican National Convention:

This week, as 1 million Americans filed for unemployment, Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans made the case that we should “stay the course” — a course that has led to nearly 200,000 deaths. A course that has seen more than 50 million Americans file for unemployment assistance in just five months.

Americans hearing this pitch should ask themselves, “What has America become under Donald Trump?”

Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans are peddling racial fear, broken promises and lies to distract from the fact that their inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic has destroyed small businesses, shuttered schools and cost untold numbers of Americans their lives and jobs.

The economic crisis that is destroying America’s families and businesses will not be solved until we have a robust, national response to this pandemic. That response will not come without a change of leadership. It’s no wonder that many of America’s most prominent Republicans, including donors to McCarthy himself, have joined with Democrats to support Joe Biden for President.

If you want to get your kids back to school, see businesses reopen and finally beat this virus, vote for Joe Biden. Vote for Democrats.