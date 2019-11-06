TAFT — A new urgent care clinic here is less than a month from completion and Rep. Kevin McCarthy got an inside look at the new 13,000-square-foot medical building Wednesday.
The West Side Health Care District is constructing the $9 million clinic to expand its medical offerings for western Kern County.
It is not going to provide full 24-hour emergency medical services, but it’s the biggest development in Taft’s medical infrastructure since the community’s hospital was closed by Catholic Healthcare West in September 2003.
“This is going to be a welcome addition,” the Bakersfield Republican said. “It’s been a long time coming. I think the community is going to be very proud.”
The 13,000-square-foot structure includes waiting areas for both adult and pediatric patients, and more treatment facilities than the old urgent care.
It also has a room for minor surgical procedures and a room to manage unstable patients who are awaiting an ambulance.
Health Care District Executive Director Jerry Starr said the district should get the completed building in the second week of December and expects to open the new facility in January.
It is funded by district reserves and a $4 million anonymous donation. The old clinic is going to be turned into a dental facility targeting low-income patients.
(2) comments
Kevin McCarthy is socially gifted and intellectually disabled.
McCarthy needs urgent brain care.
