Congressman Kevin McCarthy continued his weeklong bipartisan congressional delegation tour with a two-day stop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Wednesday.
McCarthy, along with other lawmakers, discussed ways to strengthen the trade and security partnership between Brazil and the U.S., according to a press release.
"The United Stated and Brazil are natural partners," McCarthy said in a statement. "We have the two largest democracies in the Western Hemisphere, and we share values like liberty, the rule of law, and respect of human rights. The better that we work together, the better off we'll be."
McCarthy was welcomed by the governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel. They discussed economic cooperation between Brazil and the U.S., according to the press release.
Members of the congressional delegation also observed specialized law enforcement procedures from the tactical unit of Rio's military police, according to the press release.
The delegation was also informed on the public security challenges that Brazil is facing at the U.S. Consulate in Rio. The challenges included state gangs, terrorists, and drug traffickers, according to the press release.
