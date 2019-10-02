Congressman Kevin McCarthy has announced October staff mobile offices across the 23rd Congressional District.
A staff member from McCarthy's office will be at each mobile office to provide an opportunity for constituents in the local community to share their concerns on issues, current events, and discuss casework matters concerning problems with federal government agencies, according to a press release.
Staff members will meet with constituents at the following locations:
- Frazier Park Mobile Office on Oct. 3 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mountain Communities Family Resource Center, located at 3015 Mount Pinos Way
- Pine Mountain Club Mobile Office on Oct. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Pine Mountain Club Property Owners Association Clubhouse, Pool Pavilion, located at 2524 Beechwood Way
- Ridgecrest Mobile Office on Oct. 8 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Ridgecrest City Hall, City Clerk’s Office, located at 100 W. California Ave., in the second floor
- Taft Mobile Office on Oct. 9 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Taft Chamber of Commerce, located at 400 Kern St.
- Tehachapi Mobile Office on Oct. 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, located at 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
- Lake Isabella Mobile Office on Oct. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Kern Admin. Building Conference Room, located at 7050 Lake Isabella Blvd.
- Kernville Mobile Office on Oct. 17 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Kern River Ranger District, located at 11380 Kernville Road.
- Lancaster Mobile Office on Oct. 21 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, located at 554 W. Lancaster Blvd.
- Mojave Mobile Office on Oct. 24 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Mojave Air and Space Port, located at 1434 Flightline.
- Porterville Mobile Office on Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Porterville Chamber of Commerce, at 93 N. Main St.
For more information contact McCarthy's district office at 661-327-3611.
