To support distance learning instruction in mathematics while schools are physically closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools’ education television network, KETN, will air grade-specific math lessons Monday through Thursday, beginning April 13.
KETN can be seen on Bakersfield Spectrum Cable Channel 15. In California City, Boron and Mojave it will air on Channel 19 and in Rosamond on Channel 180. Content will also be streaming on www.dothemathonline.net.
Video math lessons are provided by Khan Academy and range in duration from 4 to 15 minutes depending on grade level. The balance of each half-hour time block will be filled with standards-based, grade-specific programming in English language arts, science and history.
Math programming schedule beginning Monday: 8:30 a.m. — kindergarten; 9 a.m. — first grade; 9:30 a.m. — second grade; 10 a.m. — third grade; 10:30 a.m. — fourth grade; 11 a.m. — fifth grade; 11:30 a.m. — sixth grade; noon — seventh grade; 12:30 p.m. — eighth grade; 1 p.m. — algebra foundations; 1:30 p.m. — algebra 1; 2 p.m. — geometry; 2:30 p.m. — algebra 2; 3 p.m. — statistics; 3:30 p.m. — pre-calculus; and 4 p.m. — calculus.
For real-time math assistance, free, phone-in tutoring is available to students, call (661) 636-4357 or toll free at (866) 636-6284 for the remainder of the school year.
For more information, email dothemath@kern.org or visit www.dothemathonline.net. You can also follow “Do the Math” on social media: Facebook: @dothemathbakersfield and Twitter: @dothemathbako.
