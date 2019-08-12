A Kernville woman is dead after a car crash in Bakersfield Friday.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at State Route 178 west of Democrat Road. Peng Shan, 63, of Lake Isabella was driving west on 178 when he crossed over into the eastbound lane. He struck Margaret Elizabeth Smith, 88, of Kernville, who was driving east, according to CHP.
Smith was taken to Kern Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. CHP does not think alcohol or drugs played a role in this collision.
